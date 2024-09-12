Cleverchefs Group to Launch FRIES GUYS at Lido Ponty

Award-winning contract caterers Cleverchefs are rebranding the café at Lido Ponty to FRIES GUYS.

The café, located in the Lido building in Ynysangharad War Memorial Park, Pontypridd, is currently known as The Waffle House but from October 1st will be called FRIES GUYS, selling a variety of gourmet fries, breakfast rolls and churros.

Cleverchefs took over the catering of the café in April 2020 and founder Nick Collins, a chef for over 20 years who appeared on BBC's MasterChef the Professionals in 2008, said he’s looking forward to introducing visitors to Lido Ponty to their range of fries and sweet treats.

Nick said:

“The Waffle House has been a fantastic brand at the Caffi Lido for the last two years but we feel it’s the right time to shake things up a bit. So we have created this brand new concept with a fantastic food offer for visitors which is fun, exciting and has something for everyone. Here at Cleverchefs, we are passionate about food. We firmly believe that each and every dish we produce is tasty and flavoursome, as well as impeccably presented. “Food should be the highlight of everyone’s day and when it comes to chips, what’s not to love? However, we haven’t forgotten those with a sweet-tooth and have a fabulous selection of churros and toppings that will really hit the spot and we will still be serving all the great homemade cakes, bakes and ice cream alongside our hand roasted Ground Control branded coffee from Caerphilly.”

Cleverchefs recently won “Contract Caterer of the Year” at this year’s Public Sector Catering Awards and was nominated for a prestigious Catey Award 2024. It also earned a place at the most recent Wales Fast Growth 50 Awards, claiming the Fastest Growing Business-to-Business Services Firm and the Fastest Growing Cardiff Firm accolades there too.