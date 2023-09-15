CIPD Awards in Wales Entries Open for 2024

The CIPD in Wales, the professional body for HR and people development, has announced that entries are now open for its prestigious CIPD Awards in Wales as the event returns for 2024.

The awards celebrate the very best in human resources and people development practice across Wales, as the country continues to work through challenges such as the cost-of-living crisis. The awards also showcase how innovations have not only helped protect and support workforces but have enabled business growth and security.

The ceremony will take place at Cardiff City Stadium on Friday 15th of March 2024 and will mark the sixth annual CIPD Awards in Wales.

Head of the CIPD in Wales, Lesley Richards said:

“Organisations are powered by people, and supported by people professionals, so it’s only right that we take the time to showcase, recognise and reward excellence in people management practice at our sixth annual awards in Wales. “It is time to recognise the amazing individuals and teams that have supported our organisations and have ensured that we are in the best position to continue progress and champion long standing growth. The efforts from everyone have been nothing short of commendable; even when faced with significant challenges like the cost-of-living crisis, these teams have responded to difficulties with strength and composure.”

The entrants will be judged and moderated by a panel of highly experienced senior professionals and practitioners across HR and learning and development.

Organisations can enter any number of the 10 categories, three of which specifically recognise individuals within the people profession.

This year’s CIPD Awards in Wales categories include:

Best Apprenticeship Scheme – recognising an organisation that is committed to delivering high-quality apprenticeship schemes that demonstrate clear alignment with the organisation’s business and people strategies.

Best Change Management Initiative – this award recognises an organisation that has implemented a major change programme. This may be a wider transformational change in response to the challenges of Brexit, the pandemic and a volatile economy, or significant change to a specific part of the business/operations.

Best Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Initiativ e – recognising an organisation that is genuinely dedicated to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace, challenging inequalities, overcoming resistance, breaking down barriers and bias, and making change happen.

Best External Consultant / Consultancy – recognising the range of relationships between consultants/consultancies and a client organisation, whether delivering a specific piece of work or providing a breadth of support on a retained basis.

Best In House Team – recognising an HR team that has partnered with the business to deliver value through people initiatives and practices.

Best Learning and Development Initiative – recognising the role of L&D in achieving business goals to boost skills and improve performance.

Best Resourcing and Talent Management Initiative – recognising an organisation that has implemented creative and effective strategies to recruit and retain the best talent in a rapidly changing and competitive market.

Best Wellbeing Initiative – recognising an organisation that has placed a strong culture of workplace wellbeing – be that physical, emotional, mental or financial – at the heart of its business.

Rising Star of the People Profession – recognising an individual at an early to mid-stage of their career who has set themselves apart in their journey by having a meaningful impact in their workplace and a true passion for the profession.

Excellence in HR Leadership – recognising an individual responsible for the design and delivery of a highly impactful people strategy clearly aligned to their organisation's objectives and which has made a significant contribution to business performance and success.

Outstanding contribution in the field of people development in Wales – This prestigious award is presented to an individual in recognition of their exceptional contribution to the profession in Wales (not open for entries).

Entries close on 12th of January 2024. More information on the application process, judges and the awards is available at www.cipdwalesawards.co.uk.

Previous CIPD Awards in Wales have recognised some of Wales’ top businesses and organisations, including: Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, Coleg Gwent, Tiny Rebel Brewery, Principality Building Society and the North and Mid Wales Trunk Agent, Safran Seats, and Healthy HR Consultancy Ltd.