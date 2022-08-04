CiNER Glass UK Announced as the Main Official Sponsor of Ebbw Vale Rugby Club

CiNER Glass UK has today re-affirmed its commitment to the future of Ebbw Vale Rugby Club after the company agreed to become the club’s official main sponsor.

The glass manufacturing company has agreed a new three-year deal with Ebbw Vale RFC to become the Premiership rugby club’s official sponsor.

The new agreement follows a very successful first season, after last year, CiNER Glass agreed to sponsor the men’s first team and junior academy, as well as entering into a stadium rights deal which saw the stadium renamed the Ciner Glass Community Stadium.

However, the new agreement will see CiNER Glass become the main sponsor on the front of the club’s famous green, red and white jersey for the next three years for both the first team and across all other age groups. The deal will also see CiNER significantly increase its annual investment into the club’s first team, junior academy, and the rugby stadium itself for the next three years to help the next generation of Ebbw Vale rugby stars and the future prosperity of the club.

The announcement re-affirms CiNER Glass' commitment to the local community after the company received planning permission last month to build and operate a £390m glass manufacturing plant at the Rassau Industrial Estate.

Speaking about the new agreement, Mrs Ciner said:

“I want to thank the Chairman, players, staff, and most of all the fans for welcoming us into the local community over the last year and allowing us to become a small part of this historic club. We have had a fantastic first year sponsoring Ebbw Vale Rugby Club and feel very proud to become the main sponsors. We look forward to what will hopefully be a very successful period both on and off the field and hope our partnership can help contribute towards the clubs' goals.”

Chairman of Ebbw Vale Rugby Club, Jonathan Jones commented: