Christie & Co Appoints New Pharmacy Agent

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has appointed Richard Thomas as a Senior Business Agent in its pharmacy team in South Wales and the South West of England.

Richard has rejoined the company from Radisson Hotel group where he held the role of Development Director for the UK & Ireland region. Prior to this, he worked in the Hotels brokerage team at Christie & Co for six years where he gained a deep understanding of the processes and skills required for a role in ongoing business brokerage.

His new role as a Senior Business Agent within the medical team at Christie & Co will see him handle key pharmacy sales across the South West of England and South Wales alongside Director of Pharmacy, Jonathan Board.

He joins Christie & Co as its pharmacy team is on track to achieve its most successful year of sales to date.

Richard Thomas, Senior Business Agent – Pharmacy at Christie & Co, comments:

“I am delighted to be returning to Christie & Co and to be working in the very successful Pharmacy brokerage team. My experiences at the company already will serve me well and, whilst learning the sector under the tutelage of Jon and Tony, I am excited for the year ahead.”

Tony Evans, Head of Pharmacy at Christie & Co, comments: