Choice Care Purchases Specialist Home in Swansea Village

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of The Beeches in Clydach on the outskirts of Swansea.

The Beeches is an established, specialist care home that is registered to provide care to up to nine adults with mental health conditions, a number of whom have underlying learning disabilities. The business occupies a sympathetically converted, attractive period building that enjoys an elevated position in the Welsh village of Clydach.

The business was previously owned by Karen Denyer and Clare Roberts who decided to sell to exit the sector and pursue other business opportunities.

Following a confidential sales process with Oliver McCarthy at Christie & Co, it has been purchased by Choice Care which operates services in over 80 settings throughout the UK. This is Choice Care’s second acquisition in South Wales following the group’s purchase of Care Without Compromise in 2022.

Karen Denyer and Clare Roberts, former owners of The Beeches, comment,

“Having spent 11 years building up the business to provide an exceptional level of care tailored to the individuals who reside at the Beeches led by an experienced home manager who prides herself on supporting the staff team and service users to achieve their full potential, it was important to find the right company to take over and to continue delivering exceptional quality and support to both service users and staff. The team at Choice Care have shown that they are well equipped to take over the role both with their values and commitment to achieving quality levels of care and promoting skills of the service users and staff. We are both very happy to have found such a good fit for The Beeches.”

Andy Richards, M&A Director at Choice Care, comments,

“We are delighted to have acquired this high-quality business which will significantly add to our presence and service offering in the South Wales region. We look forward to working closely with the residents, staff, and families over the coming years.”

Oliver McCarthy, Associate Director – Care at Christie & Co, comments,

“I’m really pleased to have sold this specialist care home to Choice Care. This sale demonstrates the strength of demand for care assets in South Wales from local, regional, and national buyers.”

The Beeches was sold for an undisclosed price.