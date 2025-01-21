Child of Wales Awards Unveils Headline Sponsor and Opens Nominations

On the back of a successful event in Swansea in 2024, the Child of Wales Awards has unveiled a new headline sponsor – and will now officially open nominations for 2025 on January 25, 2025.

Ascona Group, one of the UK’s fastest growing forecourt operators, has entered into a year-long partnership with Child of Wales, which culminates in a prestigious annual event, which shines a bright light on the remarkable achievements and resilience of the young people of Wales, while raising vital funds for charities dedicated to supporting children across the nation.

The Pembrokeshire-based company has a network of 62 sites across the UK, serving more than 300,000 customers every week. It has more than 850 employees and is recognised as one of the top 10 independent forecourt operators in the UK.

Darren Briggs, CEO & Founder of Ascona Group, commented:

“We are thrilled to be the headline sponsor at 2025 Child of Wales Awards. It's a privilege to support an event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of young individuals and their families across Wales. The awards shine a light on the inspirational stories of courage and determination, and we are proud to be part of recognising these incredible children. Ever since Ascona Group was founded, we have placed our communities right at the heart of everything we do so it’s a huge honour to be supporting the Child of Wales awards next year.”

Following the success of the previous years’ events, Child of Wales 2025 is once again poised to recognise the extraordinary accomplishments of children nationwide. Now in its fourth year, the Awards will be an emotional, inspirational, and unforgettable affair for all involved, attracting media personalities, celebrities, sports stars, and international entertainers.

The awards encompass 11 categories honouring personal courage, bravery, sporting and creative achievements, as well as the commendable efforts of children championing causes in their communities, protecting the environment, caring for others, and fundraising.

Individuals eligible for nomination include those facing illnesses, disabilities, bullying, discrimination, or who persevere through struggles to achieve their goals in sports or the arts. The awards seek to honour and celebrate these inspiring individuals who embody resilience, determination, and compassion. Nominations are free and open to children under 18 who are based in Wales. A mixture of representatives from the award sponsors, celebrities, and independent advisors will form a panel of judges that will have to make the difficult decision to pick a winner for each category.

The Child of Wales Awards 2025 wouldn't be possible without the generous support of businesses passionate about shining a light on these remarkable young people. In addition to Ascona, the 2025 awards already have the support of: Blue Tiger Marketing, Mrs Bucket, Swansea Building Society, Trade Centre Wales, Gower College, Castell Howell, Princes Gate, Westacres, and Team Wales. Opportunities for sponsorship and partnership, including category sponsorship and event partnership, are now available for businesses seeking to make a difference.

Blanche Sainsbury, Founder of the Child of Wales Awards, said:

“After the success of the Awards in 2024, we are thrilled to launch with a new partner and to open nominations for the Child of Wales Awards 2025. These awards shine a bright light on an amazingly brave group of children and young people who face hardships and challenges every day, yet never give up, never stop trying – inspiring those around them in the process. “We are overjoyed that this year’s event will again take place in the wonderful Swansea Arena and can’t wait to announce some of the performers who will be joining us on the stage to honour those nominated. We also invite businesses to join us in honouring these remarkable young people by becoming sponsors or partners of the Child of Wales Awards 2025. Together, we can acknowledge the real stars of Wales – these amazing and inspiring children, so please get in touch if you would like to get involved.”

Business across Wales have already begun providing their support to the awards, but several sponsorship options remain. If you want to be a part of this ever-growing list of companies by sponsoring, purchasing a table, or donating an auction prize, contact Blanche Sainsbury at blanche@childofbritain.com for more information on how you can be involved.

To view the categories and nominate, visit the Child of Wales Awards website here