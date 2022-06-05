Chartered Insurance Institute Swansea Announces New President

Sally Hendricks has been announced as the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) local institute in Swansea’s new President.

Sally has worked in the insurance industry for over 30 years, starting in a high street broker which was taken over by a larger firm and is now Towergate Insurance Brokers, where Sally currently works as an Account Handler.

Her experience lies in the lifestyle department, with some sideways moves into complex commercial and small business account handling positions.

In 2017, she was approached to attend a local CII meeting and offered a place on the council, where she was selected as Dinner Secretary, organising the annual black tie dinner event that raises money for local charities.

She has shown her passion and commitment and has moved up the ranks, starting her term as President this month.

Sally said:

“Joining the CII was never something I thought I would do, as I held the misconception that the CII was something only insurance companies could be involved in; I soon realised I was very wrong about that! I enjoy my job at Towergate Insurance Brokers immensely and have a great rapport with both colleagues and clients, some of whom have become lifelong friends, so I’m glad that I can continue my day job whilst serving as CII Swansea President. “I am very much looking forward to seeing the return of the annual dinner and cannot wait to see everyone again; it’s a fantastic opportunity for everyone to socialise and network in person after the remoteness of the last two years due to the pandemic. My chosen charity this year is the Fire Fighters Charity, in tribute to my late father who served in the fire brigade for over 30 years. “This year is a special year for me, as achieving such a personal goal in becoming CII Swansea President as I approach my 50th Birthday feels like I’ve reached my career aspirations – it really is the icing on top of the cake.”

Gary Stevens, Area Managing Director Wales at Towergate Insurance Brokers, said:

“We’re so proud of Sally, becoming the CII Swansea President is quite an achievement. We look forward to celebrating with her and the team and can’t wait to attend the annual dinner to support her chosen charity.”

Towergate Insurance Brokers is one of the UK’s leading independent insurance brokers and risk management advisors. Boasting an experienced team of insurance specialists, Towergate Insurance Brokers has built a solid reputation for understanding many business sectors and industries, and the everyday risks that they face in today’s increasingly complex world. They also look after the insurance needs of private individuals and families seeking tailored personal covers.