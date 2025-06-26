Character.com Secures Seven-Figure Funding to Launch New Stores

Character.com, one of the UK’s leading licensed character clothing retailers, is set to expand its in-store presence, creating 30 new jobs.

Supported by a seven figure funding package and HSBC UK’s recently launched TradePay solution, the Swansea-based retailer will open four new experiential stores across Wales, the South West, Midlands, and the North.

The expansion will create 30 new jobs and drive a 16 per cent increase in revenue, with turnover expected to grow from £55 million to over £64 million by 2027.

Known for its partnerships with global brands, Character.com has built a strong reputation as a leading online retailer. The new stores – starting with its Cwmbran location, which opened in April – will complement existing sites in Bridgend, Swindon, Kingston, and Bromley, with the remaining three store locations still being finalised.

Each store is designed to offer an interactive shopping experience, featuring themed attractions inspired by beloved children's characters, and a giant soft toy armchair for visitors to enjoy.

Steve Hewitt, Co-founder at Character.Com, said:

“Starting out as an online retailer from our garage in 2009, expanding into physical stores across the UK once seemed like a bold ambition. But through dedication and a clear vision, Character.com has grown into a leading name in licensed character retail. Now, with HSBC UK’s support, we’re giving fans even more places to discover exclusive lines, try before they buy, and experience their favourite characters up close, marking an exciting new chapter in our journey.”

Lyndsey Connor, Corporate Banking Relationship Director at HSBC UK, added:

“Character.com is a dynamic retailer with a strong strategy for expansion. With a well-established online presence and a strong domestic and international customer base, expanding its in-store network is a natural next step. We’re excited to support the company as it enters new markets, creates jobs and brings fun and engaging products to even more communities.”

The company offers a wide range of products featuring beloved characters from film, TV, and gaming.

HSBC TradePay is a digital trade finance solution that helps businesses access working capital quickly and pay suppliers seamlessly. Supported by UK Export Finance (UKEF), it enables efficient purchasing and stock management as companies grow into new markets.