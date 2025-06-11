Channel View Transformation Reaches New Heights

Cardiff Council and partner developer Wates Residential have celebrated the topping out of a new block of Independent Living apartments, part of the regeneration of the Channel View estate in Grangetown.

The highest point in the construction of Block B, which will deliver 24 highly energy-efficient council homes for older people, has now been reached and the apartments are expected to be ready for residents next year.

At six storeys high, Block B is one of two blocks being built, with the support of Welsh Government's Social Housing Grant, in Phase 1 of the wider Channel View redevelopment. The blocks will provide 126 accessible and adaptable council apartments for older people as a direct replacement for the existing tower block on the estate. Block A, which will consist of 102 Community Living apartments, extensive community facilities, a rooftop terrace and café, is scheduled for completion in 2027.

Cardiff Council Leader, Cllr Huw Thomas and Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Cllr Lynda Thorne were joined by Regional Managing Director for Wales, Wates Residential, Edward Rees at the topping out event.

Cllr Thomas said:

“This is an important step forward in the Channel View redevelopment. Block B reaching its highest point brings us closer to delivering high-quality, energy-efficient homes that meet the needs of older residents in our city. “The stunning views we've enjoyed at the top of the block today are a small preview of the outlook across the river and bay that new residents will be able to appreciate from their rooftop terrace before too long. “It's encouraging to see the progress being made on a project that will not only improve housing but also enhance the wider community through better public spaces and connectivity.”

Cllr Thorne said:

“Channel View is the largest and most exciting holistic estate redevelopment in the whole of our housing development programme, that has the capacity to deliver 4,000 new homes for the city. “I've been watching the concrete frame of Block B steadily rise from the ground over the past few months and it's great to reach this new milestone with the highest point of Block B.”

Regional Managing Director for Wales, Wates Residential, Edward Rees, said:

“Reaching this milestone is a proud moment and brings real excitement as we move closer to welcoming residents into their new homes. Every detail has been considered to create comfortable, secure and independent living for those moving in. “Block B is just the beginning. Together with Cardiff Council, we're shaping a neighbourhood that feels open, connected and full of life, with green spaces and shared places that people can enjoy and be proud of.”

The overall Channel View redevelopment will be delivered across a number of phases, with around 180 existing properties built in the 1970s being replaced by up to 400 new mixed tenure, low carbon homes for the existing community.

The regeneration will also deliver better connectivity for the estate and wider community, improvements to the public open space at The Marl, and the creation of well-managed, attractive public realm using green infrastructure and sustainable drainage systems (SUDS).