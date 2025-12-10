Changes to Venture Capital Trusts ‘Could Lead to Funding Drought’

Start-ups could face a “funding drought” as many investors say they won't invest in Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) once changes announced in the Budget come into force.

The warning comes from VCT broker Wealth Club, which surveyed its clients to understand what effect this change will have on investor behaviour. The Budget set out plans to cut income tax relief on VCTs from 30% to 20% from April 2026.

The survey suggested that:

41.6% of investors said they won’t invest in Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) once the changes are introduced, 43.5% will invest less

96.4% would like the Government to reconsider the cut in VCT relief

85.6% think overall investment in start-ups and scale-ups will decrease

Only 13% of VCT investors expect to invest more in other venture capital schemes (EIS or SEIS)

The survey was completed the week commencing 01/12/2025, and received responses from 511 high net worth and sophisticated investors, including 474 VCT investors.

Alex Davies, CEO and Founder of Wealth Club, said: