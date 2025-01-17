Chancellor Calls on Watchdog Bosses to ‘Tear Down Regulatory Barriers That Hold Back Growth’

The CEOs of key regulators were urged to ‘tear down regulatory barriers’ that hold back economic growth at a summit in the Treasury.

In a meeting hosted by the Chancellor of the Exchequer and Secretary of State for Business and Trade, chief executives at watchdogs covering sectors including railways, water, energy, aviation were told that economic growth is “the absolute top priority” for the UK Government.

The meeting was the first in a series following a joint letter from the Prime Minister, Chancellor and Secretary of State for Business and Trade in December, in which the UK Government asked the regulators to each propose five reforms to support growth in the coming year. Over the coming weeks, 17 regulators will be called in.

The Chancellor told the regulators that they would have a key role to play in delivering growth by helping to create a regulatory environment that unlocks innovation and investment, supports businesses to thrive and allows infrastructure to be built.

The regulators agreed with the Chancellor that they have a role to play in driving growth but highlighted that there are some barriers, including the need to balance growth with their other legal responsibilities. The Chancellor noted that the regulators’ responsibilities had accumulated over time and said she was open to hearing about where this was preventing them from taking clear, consistent and balance actions to drive growth.

She emphasised the importance of leadership to deliver a mindset shift on regulation, calling on each of the CEOs in the room to institute cultural change based on helping to deliver growth instead of excessively focusing on risk.

The Chancellor also promised that the UK Government would work with them to develop and deliver important reforms by playing its part, including by making time for legislation where it is needed or using the upcoming Spending Review, and noted the Prime Minister’s promise to “rip up regulation that blocks investment to make the regulatory regime fit for the modern age”.

The UK Government said the Chancellor was clear that while some of the proposals already put forward were promising, she wanted to see greater ambition and urgency to drive economic growth. She emphasised that fresh ideas were needed and noted that the Government will also ask industry to come forward with their own ideas to deliver a more growth supportive regulatory environment.

She highlighted some specific and promising ideas she had heard from the regulators today. These included: driving greater responsiveness to business demands, particularly on planning and license applications; grant funding administered by Ofwat to drive innovation in the water sector supply chain; energy tariff reform; increasing access to rail operator efficiency data and innovative drone solutions which would unlock growth in the public sector.

The regulators agreed to continue working with the Government on their proposals reform ahead of publishing an action plan in Spring, and welcomed today’s strategic discussion.

Following the meeting, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said: