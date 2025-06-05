Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid Announces New Strategic Partner

Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid has announced Tramshed Tech as its latest partner.

The partnership reflects both organisations’ commitment to contributing to economic development and shaping a thriving, forward-looking business ecosystem, Chambers said.

Tramshed Tech was founded in 2016 with a mission to create connected workspaces for tech, digital and creative business owners in Wales. Originally located in Grangetown’s historic Tramshed building, Tramshed Tech has expanded across south Wales with locations now in Barry, Cardiff, Newport and Swansea.

In addition to providing coworking, event, meeting, office and podcast spaces, the organisation delivers a range of programmes and skills training to support founders at varying stages of growth, from idea generation and product market fit to investor readiness and international export.

Tramshed Tech has chosen to become a partner of the Chamber to strengthen its connection with the wider business community and support its mission of fostering innovation and growth among startups and scaleups.

Through the partnership, the organisation will support Chamber members by offering discounted access to its ecosystem of businesses and tech innovators through events, training and collaboration opportunities, bridging the gap between traditional industries and the tech sector.

As a strategic partner, Tramshed Tech will also benefit from exposure to the Chamber’s network of established businesses, partners and policymakers across Wales.

Rich Harris, Chief Operating Officer at Tramshed Tech, said:

“We’re thrilled to formalise our partnership with Chambers Wales, which represents a significant step in connecting Wales’ traditional business landscape with its growing tech and digital ecosystem. At Tramshed Tech, we’ve built a community that thrives on collaboration, innovation, and shared growth across our network of spaces throughout south Wales. “This partnership creates a valuable exchange: Chamber members gain access to our innovation ecosystem, workspace solutions, and skills development opportunities, while our tech community benefits from the Chamber’s established business networks and visibility. Together, we’re building bridges between sectors that will drive Welsh businesses forward.”

Penny Lock, Director of Partnerships and Business Development at Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said: