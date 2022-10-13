Chamber Event to Help Businesses Navigate International Trade

Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid will host an international trade exhibition and dinner later this month to enable Welsh businesses to thrive on the global stage.

The ‘Wales to the World’ event is being held in association with the British Chambers of Commerce, Welsh Government and Moneycorp at Cardiff’s City Hall on October 27.

Since the Chamber’s inaugural international trade event in 2019, the Welsh business community have experienced a global pandemic, seen the impact of the UK leaving the EU on trade and are now tackling a cost-of-living and cost of doing business crisis.

Despite the challenges of recent years, many businesses are still looking to grow through trading their goods and services overseas.

The Chamber’s event will connect businesses with trade experts, share best practices and inform about the latest supply chain, export and import changes to enable the Welsh business community to thrive and create a more prosperous Wales.

The exhibition will feature networking opportunities and two exclusive breakout knowledge sharing sessions, covering topics such as adopting the new customs declaration service and supply chain and growth solutions amid currency fluctuations.

The exhibition will be followed by a drinks reception, dinner and a keynote address from Shevaun Haviland, Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce.

Drew Flowers, Director of Trade at Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said: “We want businesses in Wales to grow, trade and prosper with confidence and peace of mind. That is why we are bringing together the best expertise, resources and connections for our international trade exhibition and dinner; to support businesses and continue the long legacy of trade from Wales to the world.”

Businesses interested in this event can find further information and book here:

my.cw-seswm.com/calendar_detail.html?eid=588EAB6F-6B08-40F6-A354-EDD97FD24A14