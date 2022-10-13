Tandem Bank Invests in New Cardiff Office

Leading UK digital challenger bank, Tandem Bank, has announced it is investing in a new office in Cardiff, with plans to create up to 100 new roles as it continues to deliver on its ambition to provide banking for a greener future.

As part of the bank’s long-term strategic ambitions, Tandem’s investment plans in Cardiff include:

signing an agreement to open a new office in central Cardiff

creating up to 100 new jobs – which will increase the bank’s total employment in Cardiff to over 170

establishing Cardiff as the base for Tandem’s motor finance business

becoming a centre of excellence for the bank’s green home improvement lending operations and wider first charge mortgage operations.

Tandem currently employs approximately 500 colleagues across the UK.

In 2021, the bank was ranked as one of the UK’s top 20 fintech’s by Beauhurst.

Tandem’s investment plan in Cardiff will make it one of Wales’ leading fintech’s, while also expanding its footprint across the UK, with major offices and centres of excellence in Blackpool, Cardiff, Durham, London and Manchester.

Susie Aliker, CEO, Tandem Bank, said:

“Today’s announcement is yet another step Tandem is taking on its mission to be the UK’s greener, digital bank. “Our new Cardiff office is an integral part of the bank’s growth plans, supporting our growing green lending business, and becoming the home for new Tandem Motor Finance division.”

Supporting the investment in Cardiff, Councillor Russell Goodway, Cabinet Member for Investment and Development at Cardiff Council, said:

“I am delighted Tandem Bank are setting up a new office in Cardiff, creating 100 new jobs on top of the 70 already based here. Their decision to invest further is a clear endorsement of the digital skills base in the city and the business infrastructure. “Tandem will be joining a growing financial services cluster in Cardiff which includes a wide range of Fintech businesses who have made their home in the Capital City and have established Cardiff as one of the UK’s fastest growing fintech centres.”

Tandem acquired Cardiff-based green lender Allium Money in 2020, and earlier in 2022 acquired leading consumer lender Oplo.

The bank is re-branding all three businesses under the Tandem brand, as part of its ambition for Tandem to provide banking for a greener future.

The newly-enlarged group offers market-leading products in savings, mortgages, green lending, personal loans and a successful Oplo motor finance proposition.

As part of its continued growth, the bank will be launching a newly branded Tandem Motor Finance division, building on the success of the existing Oplo motor finance offering.