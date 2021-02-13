Ceri Millar & Aspen Waite in Wales Proudly Join Forces

UK Top 100 accountancy firm Aspen Waite has announced that it is joining with Welsh based firm Ceri Millar & Co to further concrete its position in Wales.

Ceri Millar & Co will merge into Aspen Waite Wales who currently have two Welsh based operations. This solidifies Aspen Waite’s position and expands its reach across Wales.

Aspen Waite, led by CEO Paul Waite, whose headquarters are in Bridgwater, Somerset, now has offices nationwide from Scotland to Devon. The company is committed to expansion across the country.

Paul, CEO of Aspen Waite comments

“We both believe in the principle of Service, Service, Service! Everything we do revolves around the concept of “Know Your Client”. Every individual and every business is different and needs a tailor-made approach. A few years ago, I created the “Complete Business Growth Service” (CBGS). Through the CBGS, we are able to offer any service a client could possibly want including Financial Services, Legal, Intellectual Property, Marketing (including Websites), Cyber Security, Coaching and Grant Funding.”

As such, Aspen Waite have clients in every corner of the British Isles from small tax return clients to businesses with £200m turnover. Aspen Waite are proud to come from Somerset, which is where Aspen Waite was founded but Wales is Paul’s spiritual home due to his time spent at Cardiff University and training and practising with Deloitte in Cardiff.

Darren Talbot who will head up the operation alongside Ceri comments