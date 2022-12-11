Ceredigion’s Corporate Strategy Issued for 2022-2027

The well-being objectives which will help and support Ceredigion residents for the next five years have been agreed.

During a full Council meeting held on 24 November 2022, the Councillors approved the Corporate Strategy for 2022-2027.

The strategy outlines four well-being objectives, which include:

Boosting the economy, supporting businesses and enabling employment

Creating caring and healthy communities

Providing the best start in life and enabling learning at all ages

Creating sustainable, green and well-connected communities

Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, said:

“We would like to thank the previous administration for pushing ahead with key investment projects such as Growing Mid Wales, school improvements and, of course, coordinating our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our achievements over the last term are numerous. “We continue to work hard to bring economic recovery and success to Ceredigion through supporting local businesses, tackling poverty, and providing more opportunities for young people to stay or return to their local communities. “During this term, we will also be working collaboratively with local Housing Associations to increase our stock of social housing to meet the needs of local people, and discourage ownership of second homes in the county. We will also be pushing ahead with implementing our ground-breaking Through Age Well-being Programme to transform the delivery of social care and ensure people get the right level and type of support at the right time. “Everyone recognises the importance of being connected, and we will be working to improve digital and transport connectivity across the county, through supporting the rollout of 4G Broadband, pushing for better road safety and campaigning for greater provision of active travel routes. Our ambition remains to be a net zero carbon Council by 2030. To achieve this, we will continue to ensure that decarbonisation and climate change initiatives underpin all that we do as we seek to protect our beautiful environment now and for future generations. “We hope you enjoy reading the ambitions we have for our County in the strategy, and we look forward to providing frequent updates to residents on the progress.”

Residents took the opportunity to have their say on the strategy during a public consultation held in September.

You can read the strategy here: http://www.ceredigion.gov.uk/your-council/consultations/corporate-strategy-2022-2027/

