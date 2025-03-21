Ceredigion Caravan Park Wins Green Business of the Year Award

A family-run caravan park in Ceredigion has been named NatWest Cymru’s ‘Green Business of the Year’ in recognition of its efforts that include hosting the largest battery storage facility in the country.

The accolade honours businesses that place sustainability initiatives at the heart of their operations and aim to make a positive environmental change in Wales.

Bargoed Farm is located between Aberaeron and New Quay. Husband-and-wife owners and operators Geraint and Christine Thomas have placed sustainability at the heart of the business since setting up in 2017 and introduced a number of sustainability initiatives.

Relevant efforts include operating a large battery storage facility which stores power generated by solar panels on two large roof spaces.

The site also has a recycling centre that processes waste, an idea the couple’s son Henry came up with while at college and has been constructed from old farm machinery.

Staff can sort two days’ worth of soft and hard plastic, glass, paper, cardboard, tins and general waste collected on site in just two hours. Some materials are sold, for example cardboard, while general waste is shredded and skipped, drastically reducing the amount sent to landfill.

The site also has four electric car charging points, while electric cars and buggies are used for transport around the site, and LED lighting is used throughout all buildings.

In addition, Bargoed Farm has its own water centre, with a transportable bowser tank holding 10,000 litres of cold water that in turn feeds two heated tanks, serving 50 hardstanding caravan park pitches that have private hot tubs.

Furthermore, the business in the farm shop and bistro uses local producers for everything, from cheese to beers. Sharing his passion and expertise, Geraint regularly gives talks at business events on sustainability and the advantages of embracing sustainable business practices.

Geraint and Christine said:

“We’re thrilled to have won this accolade, and to be recognised for our extensive sustainability efforts. “We were determined from the get-go that Bargoed Farm would be as sustainable as possible. Working in nature, we see first-hand how important protecting our precious environment is, and we’re always trying to come up with additional ways to make our business more sustainable as well as help other firms on similar journeys. Operating in this way is also something that customers increasingly expect. We are working towards being carbon neutral, and awards such as this vindicate our belief that we’re on the right track.”

Jessica Shipman, NatWest Cymru Regional Board Chair, added: