Centre for Digital Public Services Appoints Joint Chief Executive

In a first for the public sector in Wales, the Centre for Digital Public Services (CDPS) has announced a job share for its new Chief Executive Officer, with the appointment of Myra Hunt and Harriet Green.

They will be joining from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), where they held the role of joint Chief Digital Officer for five years, leading on digital service transformation. Before this they led the global digital transformation of education services at the British Council.

Myra said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to be joining the CDPS as joint Chief Executive. We’ve been job sharing for 11 years and this will be our third post together. We’re looking forward to leading the Centre to improve services for users across Wales and to working collaboratively with partners to deliver the Digital Strategy for Wales.”

Harriet added:

“We’ve watched with great interest the creation of the CDPS. It’s clear to us that better public services are at the heart of Welsh Government’s ability to deliver on its priorities, and we believe there’s huge potential to support the Welsh language, culture and the Welsh economy.”

Jessica Leigh Jones, Chair of the CDPS said:

“I’m pleased to welcome Myra and Harriet as our new joint Chief Executive following a rigorous recruitment process. It’s an exciting time for the CDPS, for digital and for Wales. They bring with them a wealth of experience in digital transformation and communications as well as a unique and unrivalled partnership for strategic success. It remains to be said that we are very grateful to Sally Meecham, for growing the profile and impact of the organisation. She will leave us in a strong position to achieve the aims of the Digital Strategy for Wales.”

Harriet and Myra will take up the role in January.