Celtic Sea Offshore Wind Farms are Advancing at a Pace

With grid connections secured and almost a year’s worth of bird surveys already completed, plans for Falck Renewables’ and BlueFloat Energy’s Llywelyn and Petroc floating offshore wind farms are advancing at a pace.

Located respectively in Welsh and English waters off the coasts of Pembrokeshire and Devon, and with a 300MW target installed capacity for each, Llywelyn (llywelynwind.co.uk) and Petroc (petrocwind.co.uk) will make a significant contribution to meeting the 1GW target for floating offshore wind in the UK by 2030.

These sites have been selected following an extensive assessment process which included the review of protected areas, environmental impact, cable routing, existing infrastructure, marine traffic, and fishing activity.

Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy are also actively engaged with the supply chain in Wales and the South West, and are planning on developing a local manufacturing base for offshore wind. Based on Falck and BlueFloat’s extensive knowledge of floating wind, the partnership will select technologies that can maximise existing regional infrastructure while optimising new investments.

With connection agreements signed with National Grid in August and September 2021, the partnership believes that a swift development of these 300MW projects will play a major role in the development of a floating wind industry in the Celtic Sea, and will be instrumental as a stepping stone for larger developments by the end of the decade to help meet the 2035 4GW target announced by The Crown Estate in November 2021.

Richard Dibley, Managing Director of Falck Renewables Wind Ltd., said:

“Falck Renewables is extremely pleased with the progress made over the past year with our Celtic Sea floating offshore wind projects. Through Llywelyn and Petroc, we will be engaging with the local supply chain, small businesses and the communities to ensure that we can involve them in a way that we have become known for in the UK for the last 20 years. Should Llywelyn and Petroc be consented, Wales and the South West will witness the birth of a new industry, where local businesses and communities will be the first to benefit. We have undertaken considerable outreach work with local port authorities and discussed the technical requirements for improving port infrastructure to help fulfil the specific requirements of the floating wind industry as we strive to maximise local content for Wales and the South West. As these projects will quickly enter the planning system, they will also make an important contribution to the UK’s net zero targets.”

Carlos Martin, CEO of BlueFloat Energy, said: