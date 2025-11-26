Celtic Manor Resort Wins Extra Mile Award for Community Support

The Celtic Manor Resort has won a prestigious hotels industry award in recognition of the work it performs to support the local community.

The five-star hotel in South Wales won the Extra Mile Award at the Hotel Cateys during a gala awards ceremony at London’s Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel.

The accolade recognises the commitment of Celtic Manor Resort and the wider Celtic Collection as a lead partner in the Newport Place Programme established by Business in the Community, the UK’s largest and longest-established responsible business network.

The Celtic Collection pledged to take a prominent role in the Programme following a ‘Seeing is Believing’ visit to the underprivileged communities within the city in 2023 and the team has stepped up its commitment to the charity over the past 12 months.

Almost all of the Resort’s 990 permanent employees have been involved in one capacity or another in supporting the Newport Place Programme with several impactful and transformative community projects.

These include:

Cooking 2,000 meals every month for distribution to the homeless and other vulnerable people in need.

Delivering an annual Festive Extravaganza Santa experience for several hundred disadvantaged children at a community centre in Pillgwenlly.

Renovating derelict gardens into a community allotment and gardens.

Donating and installing computers and printers at a community centre and installing WiFi in a local hostel.

Upcycling furniture surplus to refurbishment to provide sofas and chairs for community groups.

Regular clothes and toy donation drives among staff departments.

Accepting the award alongside Celtic Collection managers, Alassim Mohamed, Strategic Partnerships Manager at Business in the Community, said:

“I’ve had the privilege of seeing The Celtic Collection’s impact in Newport up close, and it’s been nothing short of inspiring. Their support has reached every corner of the community, from tackling food poverty and improving access to education and training, to creating spaces that bring people together and providing care, clothing and comfort to those who need it most. “They’ve used their expertise, creativity and resources to make a tangible difference, not just through one initiative, but through a consistent, heartfelt commitment to Newport and its people. The people of this city will never forget the generosity, compassion and determination the Celtic Collection has shown. They are truly driving real, transformational change, proving what’s possible when a business leads with purpose and heart.”

Professor Simon Gibson CBE, Chief Executive of Wesley Clover Wales and a Celtic Manor Resort board member, is the Chair of the Newport Place Programme. He said: