Celtic Manor Re-launches Golf Academy with £500,000 Facelift

The Celtic Manor Resort is relaunching its Golf Academy next month with a £500,000 facelift featuring the installation of brand-new, industry-leading Toptracer Range technology.

Toptracer Range’s ground-breaking technology allows golfers to practise like never before, offering real-time shot data and accurate, interactive visuals alongside a host of different game modes to make range sessions more enjoyable.

Toptracer interactive screens are being installed into every one of the 28 bays at the Golf Academy driving range, allowing golfers instant access to live shot analysis such as distances hit, accuracy, ball speed, launch and landing angles.

Games and competitions such as Closest to the Pin, Driving Challenge and Go Fish enhance the entertainment factor for golfers of all ages and standards. Improved food and beverage offerings from a refurbished café can also be enjoyed at your own driving range bay.

Toptracer Range will complement the expert tuition packages available from a team of PGA professionals at Celtic Manor Golf Academy, where facilities also include swing studios, a short game practice area with all-weather greens, chipping and putting greens.

The Golf Academy will show off its new facilities for the first time at a launch event on Sunday 12th December, where anyone can try out the new tech and compete for a host of brilliant prizes.

The extensive refurbishment will be completed in January by the opening of a state-of-the-art VIP suite equipped with the latest Callaway equipment. The suite will be bookable for groups looking to celebrate a special occasion, enjoy a night out with a difference, or for corporate team-building.

Celtic Manor Resort Director of Golf, Spa and Leisure David Griffin said:

“Toptracer Range is the ultimate game-improvement and entertainment tool, and I am sure golfers of all standards will really benefit from its many functions when they come here to practise. The addition of Toptracer will further enhance the academy’s credentials as the premier practice facility in South Wales and we are always looking for ways to encourage more people to take up golf. The games and challenges are going to provide great fun for all the family and for groups of friends looking for a new activity to try out. Toptracer will transform our academy facilities and we look forward to improving the experience for every golfer that visits the resort.”

David Cederholm, EMEA Sales Director for Toptracer, commented: