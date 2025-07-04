Celtic Freeport Podcast to Focus on Economic and Low-Carbon Transition

Celtic Freeport is launching a new podcast series to consider its role in decarbonising South Wales and the economic opportunities it will open up to new and existing businesses, the workforce and communities.

Celtic Freeport: Unlocking Opportunity will feature Celtic Freeport CEO Luciana Ciubotariu alongside business leaders and industry partners.

Episodes explore issues around decarbonisation as well as discussing the economic advantages of locating in or expanding into the Freeport, which covers the ports of Milford Haven and Port Talbot.

The podcast is produced in collaboration with Business News Wales as part of its specialist podcast production service and is hosted by Carwyn Jones. It is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Celtic Freeport CEO Luciana Ciubotariu said:

“As we enter our delivery phase this podcast series will consider what the Freeport will mean in practice for industries which are already key to the South Wales economy and to our communities, as well as those emerging industries which we can support. “The vision of the Freeport is to create a green investment and innovation corridor to help drive major inward investment, future skills development and national decarbonisation. Through this podcast series we’ll be discussing how we bring this to fruition, who needs to be involved in delivery and what the next steps need to be.”

Listen to the first episode, How the Celtic Freeport is Powering Regional Decarbonisation, here.