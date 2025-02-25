Celtic Collection and ICC Wales Appoints New Group Chief Executive Officer

The Celtic Collection and ICC Wales have appointed Julie Hammond as the group’s new Chief Executive Officer.

With more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Julie takes charge of Wales’ largest independent hotel group at The Celtic Collection as well as the UK’s newest convention centre at ICC Wales.

Most recently overseeing one of the UK’s largest hotels in Central London, Julie has held a variety of senior leadership positions across several prestigious hospitality properties and groups in the UK and Europe.

Her previous posts include Asset Manager for L+R Hotels, whose venues include Chewton Glen, Cliveden House and Fairmont Monte Carlo, and Group Commercial Director for Ralph Trustees Ltd, whose hotels include London’s Athenaeum and The Grove in Hertfordshire.

She also has prior experience in Welsh hospitality having managed the voco St David’s Hotel in Cardiff Bay.

At the expanding Celtic Collection and ICC Wales, Julie assumes responsibility for developing business strategy and driving growth in revenues and profitability across a group that is one of the largest employers in Wales.

She said:

“I am delighted to take on this opportunity and build on the incredible work that has already been done to establish The Celtic Collection as Wales’ largest independent hotel group and ICC Wales as the UK’s most exciting new convention centre. The vision and ambition of the owner, Sir Terry Matthews, to continue growing the group was a particular draw for me and I look forward to developing our existing properties and seeking opportunities for further expansion. “We have a fantastic team and a unique variety of properties in The Celtic Collection, stretching across South Wales from Magor to Milford Haven. From luxury escapes at the Celtic Manor Resort to city chic at Cardiff’s Parkgate Hotel, and from country retreats at the Newbridge on Usk to marina views at Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront and coastal spa tranquillity at St Brides, there really is something for everyone within the portfolio and our collective ambition is to continue elevating these experiences for our guests.”

Julie added:

“I am passionate about hospitality and providing seamless, unscripted service and ultimately making amazing memories for our guests. This is something that underpins an exciting new service philosophy and people culture that we are launching across The Celtic Collection. We want to empower a passionate and innovative team with a can-do attitude to surprise and delight our guests, and to raise the bar for the warmest Welsh hospitality.”

The Celtic Collection now stretches to 10 hotels across South Wales with a total of 1,217 bedrooms.

Located within the grounds of the Celtic Manor Resort, ICC Wales is an £83.7 million joint venture between Celtic Manor and Welsh Government. The only convention centre of its type in Wales and the south-west of the UK, it can accommodate more than 5,000 delegates and includes a 4,000 sqm pillar-free main hall, a 1,500-seated auditorium, 15 flexible meeting rooms, a double-height glass atrium with views of the surrounding Coldra Woods and a 2,500 sqm outdoor plaza.

Opened in 2019, ICC Wales has already held many prestigious events including the UK Space Conference, the Royal College of Nursing Congress, and the National Association of Head Teachers Conference. In 2026, it will welcome the world’s largest culinary event when it becomes the first venue in the UK to stage the Worldchefs Congress and Expo.