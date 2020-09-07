Caulmert Team Unfurloughed as Major Regeneration Scheme Gets Back on Site

Bangor based engineering company, Caulmert, is welcoming back the majority of its workforce as construction work continues to resume across the UK.

The firm provides planning, civil and structural engineering, environmental and project management services to clients including Willmott Dixon, Viridor and Tarmac.

To protect jobs, the Company chose to furlough a number of staff when construction sites began to close in March.

Caulmert MD, Mike Caulfield, said

“Sites closed overnight so, like many others, we very quickly had to adapt our business. We kept a core remote team in place to deliver essential services and spent some time putting measures in place so that we could hit the ground running once we were given the green light.”

One of the firm’s big ‘bounce-back’ projects is Clifton Business Park in Calderdale. The £33m regeneration project is set to be one of Leeds City Region Enterprise Zones and is expected to create 1,300 jobs.

Caulmert’s Geotechnical Team is undertaking site investigations and will be proposing groundwork solutions to overcome some of the site challenges such as the presence of former coal mines and workings. Outline plans for the site were approved at the end of 2019 and the ground investigation works will inform the detailed designs.

Caulfield continues

“We were thrilled to secure the Clifton Business Park project. We have been gearing up for a safe return to work and this was a much welcome boost for the team. After a cautious few weeks, we have seen a real upturn in work which gives me great confidence in our industry.”

Caulmert received financial support and grant from the Welsh Government to help the business protect jobs.

Economy and North Wales Minister Ken Skates said: