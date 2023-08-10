Castle Dairies Welsh Spreadable Launches at Asda

Castle Dairies are proud to announce a new listing of their Welsh Spreadable butter at all Asda supermarkets in Wales, covering 26 stores across the North, South, East and West of the region: from Bangor to Barry, and Caldicot to Cardigan.

Made by blending Welsh cream with British rapeseed oil and adding just a touch of salt, this creamy, spreadable butter contains 100% natural ingredients and spreads straight from the fridge with effortless ease. With all raw materials sourced from Red Tractor Assured farms and a fully recyclable tub and lid, this ensures that sustainable principles are adopted throughout the length of the food chain, from agricultural welfare to packaging.

Boasting a Great Taste star from 2022, the judging panel from the world-renowned food and drink accreditation scheme noted the following in their adjudication of the product:

“Creamy and spreadable, we thought that this was a great example of a spreadable butter.” “The level of salt is clever; enough to give the little salty edge, but not dominating or detracting from the dairy at all.”

This comes off the back of another prized year for the Caerphilly-based dairy, which saw them recently win two gold awards at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards 2023 and be named as a Food Producer of the Year finalist at this year’s Wales Food & Drinks Awards.

Speaking of the launch, National Account Manager at Castle Dairies, Emily Mulligan said:

“We are incredibly pleased to have secured another launch with Asda, this time with our Welsh Spreadable. Asda have been a key customer for us over several years, and we are delighted to be furthering our relationship with them through the launch of a core product within our branded range”.

In response to the new listing, Gruff Roberts, Asda’s Local Buyer for Wales said:

“Supporting local producers is paramount to Asda’s values, and so the opportunity to add a Welsh favourite to our regional butter and spreads fixture is wonderful, and we are really excited to have it stocked on our shelves”.

To see which stores Castle Dairies Welsh Spreadable is listed at, please visit the store finder page on the Castle Dairies website