Castle Dairies Switching to 100% British Grown Rapeseed Oil

Castle Dairies, the Caerphilly based butter experts, are one of the most celebrated and well-known butter producers in Wales. Castle Dairies is a family run business and has been churning cream for over 50 years. Having had years to master every aspect of butter making, their range of delicious, high-quality butters are available in many of the major UK retailers.

Castle Dairies is moving to 100% British grown and processed (pressed only) rapeseed oil made with sustainable energy production, for all of their branded and retail own label spreadable butters.

With continuity of supply security being a pressing issue due to Brexit, we are all giving more thought into the implications of the food we consume and the effect it has on the environment, for example its food miles and where it originates. With ¼ of Britain’s food coming from the EU and nearly 1/5 from other countries, it’s never been more important to support UK agriculture.