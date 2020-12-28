Building Better, Greener and Stronger

NPTC Group of Colleges is on its way to being a one-stop training base to meet the energy and smart capability of homes in Wales, delivering a new skills provision.

With building better now being the current theme, at NPTC Group of Colleges, it’s no different. Following on from the recent news in terms of the College’s collaboration with the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) and Elmhurst Energy, the College is proud to announce a Wales first training collaboration with CEDIA, a global trade association for smart home technology which will position the College, at the centre of quality skills delivery in terms of the training needed to deliver the homes of the future.

CEDIA is a central touchpoint for residential technology, which provides the industry with cutting-edge education, develops standards to ensure the highest levels of professionalism, and is the industry’s only certifying body. CEDIA’s number one strategic objective is to deliver the industry’s best and most compelling education and providing career pathways that lead to certification and, most importantly, individual successes. Its goal is to create a framework for the sustainable development of a skilled workforce by focusing on attracting new, young talent to the industry. CEDIA furthers collaboration with architects, designers, builders, and homeowners to deliver technology solutions that allow families to experience their best moments in life in the comfort of their own homes.

Chief Executive of NPTC Group of Colleges, Mark Dacey said:

“We have been working hard, to deliver the needs of the modern housing sector, to provide for the future, sustainability and benefit to the community. This means, we need to work with partners, who have proven UK or in this case, global recognition and capability. Through the collaboration with CEDIA as it develops, it will lead to us delivering new training programmes, new technologies, and opportunities, as well as developing the skills needed to deliver green smart efficient homes. There is also the opportunity to develop with CEDIA, a training hub, which will put Wales as a leading figure in delivering and developing new training capability. This clearly shows how colleges, can innovate and work with the industrial sector, to deliver the skills partnerships that deliver for Wales.”

Matt Nimmons, Managing Director of CEDIA said:

“We are pleased to be working in collaboration with NPTC Group of Colleges, to develop the sector, in terms of skills and opportunities within the smart homes arena in Wales. As part of this collaboration, we hope to deliver bespoke training and the adoption of our trailblazer qualification in Wales. In addition, we would like to explore the role of the smart home industry in the key Welsh projects the Group supports, such as optimised retrofit and ‘Homes as Power Stations’.”