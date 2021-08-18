Carwyn Jones Meets Dean Ward

In this edition, Carwyn Jones meets the Founder and CEO of the company that is tipped to be one of Wales' first “unicorn” businesses, Dean Ward at DCW Group.

DCW Group is unique in that it specialises in market intelligence, land sourcing and open-market sales consultancy along with its very own time saving land due diligence SaaS platform, DCW Insights. The projected growth of the company will see them go from zero to a staggering £350 million in turnover within only the three years of its operation. Dean also shares what drove him to start his own business after spending 18 years in the housing and property development industry.

You can watch the full discussion with Dean below.

This edition of Carwyn Meets is also available as an audio podcast via Apple Podcasts and Spotify.