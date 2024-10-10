Cargo Firm’s Investment Will Mean Regular Air Freight Service Between China and Wales

British air freight carrier, European Cargo, has confirmed its investment plans to open a new base in Wales.

Cardiff Airport said it was ‘thrilled’ a new regular air freight service between China and Wales will be starting, thanks to the launch of the firm’s second UK base.

There will initially be three weekly flights, building to four, with the ambition of this frequency increasing in the future. The base will be operating with dedicated large Airbus aircraft.

Cardiff Wales Airport said the development would help to build on the national importance and economic value of Cardiff Airport to Wales. It said it already facilitated more than 4,000 jobs in Wales, by ensuring safe and secure airport operations at Cardiff and St Athan Airports.

It said:

“This positive development grows cargo operations at Cardiff Airport as the business continues to diversify the use of the airport estate.”

It went on to say that the airport had major advantages which helped European Cargo to choose to invest in Wales, including:

Airport facilities that regularly handle large aircraft movements

Operating 24/7

Zero-slot constraints

230 acres of land for development

Easy access to the motorway network

Spencer Birns, CEO of Cardiff Wales Airport, said:

“This is a fantastic and exciting opportunity for the airport and European Cargo. There is huge demand for air freighters in the marketplace and this investment in Wales is primarily down to the excellent facilities and teams we have at the airport. We’re committed to diversifying our business for the benefit of Wales. We look forward to working with European Cargo to help make their new base a success.”

Jason Holt, European Cargo’s CEO, said: