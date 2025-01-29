Careers Wales Announces Updates to Future Jobs Wales Resource

Careers Wales have announced the launch of exciting new updates to their innovative web resource that provides real-time information on jobs in Wales.
Nine new sectors have been added to Future Jobs Wales, a resource that enables users to view up-to-date labour market information (LMI) for specific industries and geographical areas.
Through an interactive webpage, people can look at the particular data they’re interested in.
This ranges from a general overview of a particular industry, through to more granular data including specific skills in demand and key employers within the industry.
The resource also enables users to explore LMI related to their particular region, tailoring the information they receive to the location they live or work in.
The new sectors that have been released are as follows:
- Digital
- Care
- Creative Arts, Media and Culture
- Retail and Customer Service
- Manufacturing
- Education
- Agriculture and Land
- Tourism, Hospitality, Sport and Leisure
- Public Services
Future Jobs Wales users can explore the following data for each sector above:
- Explore what’s new in the industry
- Find out how many people work in the industry
- See whether the industry will grow or shrink
- Compare information at a local, Wales and UK level
- See what jobs are available in the industry and their pay
- Find out what jobs are in demand now and in the future
- Explore jobs and skills in demand in their region
Emma Blandon, head of digital and communications, said:
“We’re thrilled to have further expanded our Future Jobs Wales resource.
“Information around the scope of jobs within key industries and expected future demand for jobs can be hugely empowering for people trying to decide their next steps.
“By delivering up-to-date LMI, the resource supports individuals to make informed career decisions, identify opportunities, and navigate the evolving job market with confidence.
“Whether you're starting your career, looking to upskill, or planning your next move, this tool is an invaluable asset for building a brighter future.”