Careers Wales Announces Updates to Future Jobs Wales Resource

Careers Wales have announced the launch of exciting new updates to their innovative web resource that provides real-time information on jobs in Wales.

Nine new sectors have been added to Future Jobs Wales, a resource that enables users to view up-to-date labour market information (LMI) for specific industries and geographical areas.

Through an interactive webpage, people can look at the particular data they’re interested in.

This ranges from a general overview of a particular industry, through to more granular data including specific skills in demand and key employers within the industry.

The resource also enables users to explore LMI related to their particular region, tailoring the information they receive to the location they live or work in.

The new sectors that have been released are as follows:

Digital

Care

Creative Arts, Media and Culture

Retail and Customer Service

Manufacturing

Education

Agriculture and Land

Tourism, Hospitality, Sport and Leisure

Public Services

Future Jobs Wales users can explore the following data for each sector above:

Explore what’s new in the industry

Find out how many people work in the industry

See whether the industry will grow or shrink

Compare information at a local, Wales and UK level

See what jobs are available in the industry and their pay

Find out what jobs are in demand now and in the future

Explore jobs and skills in demand in their region

Emma Blandon, head of digital and communications, said: