Careers Centre to Host Inclusive Event for Young People Seeking Support on Next Steps

Working Wales is hosting an event for young people aged 16 to 25 who are leaving education or looking for support with their next steps.

The ‘Next Steps’ event at the Cardiff Careers Wales centre will bring together local employers, training providers and support organisations. Attendees can explore opportunities in a calm, welcoming and accessible environment.

The event is set to be held on Wednesday 20 August 2025 between 11am and 2pm, with bookable half-hour sessions. The venue is Cardiff Careers Wales Centre, 17 Churchill Way.

A sensory-friendly space, quiet zones, visual schedules, easy-read materials and on-site support staff will be available to ensure the event is accessible to all. Information on travel support will also be provided.

The event is free to attend, with six bookable half-hour sessions available to help manage numbers and offer a more personalised experience.

Throughout the day, attendees will have the opportunity to meet organisations including:

3SC

ACT Training

Adult Learning Wales

Cardiff and Vale College

Cardiff Youth Service

Catch 22

Department for Work and Pensions

ITEC Skills

Into Work Cardiff

King’s Trust

Llamau

LSE Learning Hub

Media Academy Cardiff

Military Preparation College for Training (MPCT)

MOL Learn

Scope

Vision 21

We Care

Emma Benger, Working Wales project manager at Careers Wales, said:

“We understand that navigating your next steps after education can feel overwhelming, especially if you’re not sure what support is available. This event is a chance to explore your options in a supportive and inclusive environment.”

Working Wales, delivered by Careers Wales and funded by the Welsh Government, provides careers guidance and employability support for those aged 16 and above.

Booking can be made on Eventbrite: Inclusive and supportive ‘Next Steps' event. 20 August, 11am-2pm Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite

For more information about Working Wales and how to access careers support, visit the Working Wales website, call free on 0800 028 4844, speak to an adviser via webchat, or email workingwales@careerswales.gov.wales.