Cardo Group Secures Asset Purchase Agreement with SERS

Cardo Group has signed an agreement to take over the operations of SERS Energy Solutions Group Limited and SERS Energy Solutions (Scotland) Limited across Wales, England, and Scotland.

Founded in 1990, SERS is one of the UK’s most established specialist contractors in energy efficiency, with over three decades of experience supporting local authorities and housing providers with external wall insulation and retrofit services.

Mike Roberts, Group CEO of SERS, said:

“This marks a really positive next chapter for our clients and teams. SERS has always been driven by a mission to rebuild and transform lives through high-quality energy solutions. “We know Cardo shares that mission, and we’re confident this transition will create new opportunities to build on the legacy we’ve created over many years. “We’re grateful to our clients for their continued trust, and we’re looking forward to what we can achieve together as part of Cardo Group.”

Liam Bevan, CEO of Cardo Group, said: