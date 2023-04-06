Cardiff’s Largest Climbing Centre Opens Brand-new Site

The established climbing and bouldering centre, Boulders, has opened the doors of its third site; their second site in Wales. The centre has opened in Culverhouse Cross, conveniently situated between Cardiff and the Vale and just minutes from the M4.

The new climbing gym contains state-of-the-art bouldering walls, a dedicated kids’ zone with party facilities, a specialist training space and a large viewing area and café.

Like their current sites in Cardiff and Cheltenham, Boulders’ new centre offers everyone the opportunity to enjoy the mental and physical benefits of climbing; supporting beginners to experts in achieving their goals – whether it’s their first climb or their fastest.

Boulders was the first indoor climbing gym to hit Cardiff and is heading towards its second decade, which has been made possible by its tight-knit and ever-growing climbing community. Co-founder of Boulders, Ollie Noakes, set out to create a climbing centre that would bring people together and learn and new skill or two along the way.

Speaking about his feelings on the opening of the new site, he said: