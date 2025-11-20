Cardiff’s Graduate Job Market Holds Steady Amid Market Fluctuations

The share of graduate jobs in Cardiff in October 2025 was 3% above the average October level recorded from 2019 to 2024, despite being 33% below year-on-year levels from 2024.

While market variability persists, new data from hiring platform Indeed indicates that industries continue to actively seek early-career talent, with engineering and project management roles accounting for the largest share of graduate positions available in the city.

However, economic pressures, including the Autumn Budget, the Employment Rights Act, and rising unemployment, signal a growing risk that the year ahead may prove more challenging for early-career professionals.

The researchers say that two factors which could influence the job market include the upcoming Autumn Budget and the potential introduction of the Employment Rights Bill, which may come into effect before the end of 2025. While the Bill aims to provide workers with stronger protections, it may also introduce new obligations for employers, such as clearer rules on seasonal work and guaranteed working hours, which could make some businesses more cautious about hiring early-career talent or offering temporary roles to graduates, they added. The Autumn Budget could also announce changes such as a rise in the minimum wage, which may lead some employers to limit hiring as costs increase, they said.

Yet despite the potential changes ahead, Cardiff continues to show strong demand in several key occupations.

The data shows that the top three roles with the highest share of graduate-titled vacancies are also among the most competitive in terms of starting salary:

Civil Engineer – base salary of £42,163

Electrical Engineer – base salary of £45,199

Project Manager – base salary of £44,584

Matt Burney, Senior Strategic Advisor at Indeed, said: