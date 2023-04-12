Cardiff Young Professionals & Cardiff Junior Lawyers Division Team Up for Biggest Event Yet

Cardiff Young Professionals and Cardiff Junior Lawyers Division have joined forces to organise the biggest young professional event yet, taking place on Thursday 1st June 2023 at Lo Lounge in Cardiff Bay.

With 300 tickets on offer, this collaboration promises to provide a fantastic opportunity for young professionals to network with like-minded individuals in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.

“We are excited to team up with Cardiff Junior Lawyers Division to create a fantastic event that will bring together young professionals from all sectors. It's a great opportunity to connect with others in the city and form valuable relationships that can help in both professional and personal growth.” said Lewis Turner, Founder of Cardiff Young Professionals. “Collaborating with Cardiff Young Professionals is a great next step for Cardiff Junior Lawyers Division. Following the success of our recent events, including our Great Legal Quiz of the Year, working with Cardiff Young Professionals will provide the opportunity to make connections outside of the legal industry. This is invaluable given the nature of our work and the variety of people we work with on a daily basis” said Aisling Beevers and Emily Herrod, Committee Members of Cardiff Junior Lawyers Division.

With exclusive venue hire, arrival drink, food, and incredible views over Cardiff Bay at sunset, the event is set to be a success. Guests will participate in an initial ice breaker, followed by food, drinks and a DJ set into the late evening. The first release of tickets will be available to purchase on Friday 28th April 2023 through the Cardiff Young Professionals Eventbrite page.

Capital Law, based on Tyndall Street, have been announced as the first sponsor of the event.

“We are delighted to sponsor the upcoming collaboration between the two social networks. When Aisling and Emily approached us, we were keen to get on board. With strong Cardiff roots, we understand the importance and value in networking with our local community and building relationships with the future”.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to expand your professional network and make valuable connections. For more information about Cardiff Young Professionals, please follow the group's social media pages @cardiffyoungprofessionals.

Similarly, for more information about Cardiff Junior Lawyers Division, please follow the group's social media @jldcsew.

About Cardiff Young Professionals:

Cardiff Young Professionals is a networking group dedicated to connecting young professionals from various industries in Cardiff. They host a variety of events throughout the year, providing opportunities for members to network, connect and grow. [email protected]

About Cardiff Junior Lawyers Division:

Cardiff Junior Lawyers Division represents junior lawyers of up to five years post-qualification in the Cardiff and South East Wales area. This includes students, paralegals, trainee solicitors, CILEx lawyers, solicitors, and barristers. We host a variety of events, both social and professional, from Summer Balls to CV workshops.

If you are interested in becoming a member, please get in touch [email protected] Our current Chair is Abigail Salter, solicitor at Irwin Mitchell and Vice Chair Hannah Newberry, solicitor at Alun Jones Family Law.