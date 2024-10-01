Cardiff Winner takes Top Spot at Top 100 Most Influential Women in Construction Awards

The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) has announced the winners for the Top 100 Most Influential Women in Construction Awards 2024.
Katherine Evans from Bold as Brass, Cardiff, took home the Local Hero Award for Wales as well as the Most Influential Overall Award.
The awards ceremony, which celebrates and honours the outstanding individuals within the sector, took place at Birmingham’s Burlington Hotel at the start of UK Construction Week. The awards ceremony was hosted by National Federation of Builders, and showcased the influential women that work in construction, making female and non-binary role models more visible and accessible to inspire others, and demonstrating that the sector is open to everyone.
The category winners were:
Local Heros – exceptional women from nine different regions across the United Kingdom who are currently working at an operational or site level role in construction
- Wales: Katherine Evans, Bold as Brass
- Scotland: Emily Carr, Kier Construction
- Northern Ireland: Melanie Dawson, Origin7
- Midlands: Kayleigh Merritt, Winvic Construction Ltd
- East of England: Suzanne Moss, Ringway Infrastructure Services
- South West: Danielle Haskings, MCS
- North East: Denise Cherry, YIRTG
- North West: Melissa Fazackerley, Dimension H&S Ltd
- South East: Chloe Xidhas, Independent Consultant
Women on the Tools – for those working within a specific trade within the industry who have or are striving to inspire the next generation of construction workers
- Nettie Taylor, Eliza Tay Lady Decorators
The Influencer – for those who have made a considerable and real impact at an organisational or national level within an organisation in one of three sub-categories (client, designer and contractor)
- Designer: Sam May, WSP
- Client: Liz McDermott, QuickFix Profiles
- Contractor: Carolyn Jay, Ringway Infrastructure Services
Allies – the only category that recognises people, no matter the gender, within the industry who are acting as key influencers in supporting inclusion and change
- Alice Brookes, On the Tools
- Claire Brown, Turner & Townsend
- Clare Yelland, Friel
- Gail Farley, HMS Works
- Jason Newton, Redrow NW
- Joanna Strahan, C2C Group
- Lade Ogunlaja, Turner & Townsend
- Magdalena Stefanick, Tilbury Douglas
- Tony O'Sullivan, CPI Mortars Ltd
- Kelly Cartwright, Core Recruiter
One to Watch – for industry newcomers leading the way in championing equality, diversity, inclusion and equity
- Kynleigh Parker, Lovell Partnerships
The Top 100 Most Influential Women in Construction were also unveiled at the awards with the UK’s Most Influential Overall accolade awarded to Katherine Evans from Bold as Brass.
Danny Clarke, Engagement Director, England at CITB, said:
“Congratulations to our award winners and to all of those who were shortlisted for the Top 100 Most Influential Women in Construction. We are delighted to recognise the incredible women and allies who are driving real change in the construction industry.
“The award ceremony and Top 100 shortlist celebrate the women that work at every level within the sector and their phenomenal achievements, while inspiring others and encouraging the next generation to pursue careers in this field. We are proud to showcase those who are leading in our industry and hope to see more even more applicants next year.”
Richard Beresford, Chief Executive Officer at National Federation of Builders (NFB), said:
“It was a privilege to attend the Top 100 Most Influential Awards event and celebrate the outstanding women and allies that have gone above and beyond this year. It is testament to the positive changes taking place in the industry and we must build on its success and continue to empower and support our women in construction.”