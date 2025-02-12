Cardiff Takes Pole Position as the Top City in the UK to Start a Business

Cardiff ranks as the UK’s leading hub for business growth in 2025, surpassing traditional economic powerhouses such as London and Manchester.

New research conducted by private and commercial bank Arbuthnot Latham has revealed business density hotspots by analysing average population against companies registered in the last two years.

According to the newly launched Business Growth Index, Cardiff has the highest business density in the country, seeing one new business registered for every 10 residents.

The findings come as entrepreneurial activity surges across the UK, with nearly a million new businesses registered nationwide – a 34% increase from the previous year.

Location Business Index Score Total number of companies registered in 2 years Population One business opened for every x people Cardiff 99 35,943 361,469 10 Manchester 61 33,440 547,627 16 Nottingham 43 12,471 289,301 23 London 43 378,159 8,799,728 23 Belfast 35 11,690 333,871 29 Milton Keynes 33 6,810 207,057 30 Glasgow 32 20,493 635,640 31 Harrow 31 7,756 250,149 32 Birmingham 30 34,622 1,137,100 33 Leicester 30 13,807 464,395 34

While London continues to dominate in total business registrations, Cardiff’s business density highlights its growing appeal for entrepreneurs, the research suggests.

Over the past two years – January 2023-December 2024 – 35,943 businesses have been launched in the city, the second highest among the top 10, surpassed only by London. With an overall score of 99, the Welsh capital stands well ahead of its nearest competitor.

Cardiff's success can be attributed to several factors, says the bank. The city's affordability, particularly in its property market, provides an accessible entry point for entrepreneurs, it says. High graduate retention from Cardiff University ensures a steady supply of skilled professionals, while the vibrant city centre and compact size foster close-knit networks and community ties that support new businesses. These factors combine to create an environment where entrepreneurship flourishes, it added.

Angela Niering-Wren and Chris Stevens are Senior Commercial Banking experts in Arbuthnot Latham’s Real Estate Finance and Specialist Trading teams.

Chris said:

“In recent meetings, Cardiff has been highlighted as a potential target for property acquisition. “The property costs in Cardiff are lower compared to Bristol and the Bath area, potentially leading to higher yields due to the lower entry costs. Several of my clients have expressed interest in House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) properties, considering Cardiff's robust student market.”

Angela said:

“Cardiff University has a strong retention rate of graduates who choose to stay after experiencing the city, creating a high-quality workforce. Its impressive research and development track record, and recent creation of Cardiff Innovation Campus, 17,500 square feet of office space, dedicated to bringing together thinkers and makers in a collaborative environment. Medical sciences, has also been a major driver of growth, with medical research companies siting their operations on the University Hospital of Wales campus Cardiff is attracting talent and innovation.”

When considering why Cardiff presents a compelling alternative to London as a business destination, Angela said: