Cardiff Surveyor Achieves Chartered Status

Kate Maffey, graduate surveyor at the Cardiff office of global property consultancy Knight Frank, has passed the RICS Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) examination.

Her qualification success means she becomes a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and a fully-qualified Chartered Surveyor.

Kate joined Knight Frank in September 2023 having achieved a first class honours degree in Real Estate at Liverpool John Moores University. Upon joining Knight Frank she began studying for her APC qualification, and during the two year APC period has worked across a number of Knight Frank’s various teams in order to gain widespread practical experience.

She is currently a member of the Logistics & Industrial Division and has taken the lead on a number of instructions and recent deals. They include 10,000 sq ft at Gwaelod y Garth, which is now fully let, and Paisley Park on the Pant Industrial Estate at Merthyr Tydfil, where a quarter of the 14 new-build industrial units that have been constructed are now let.

She said:

“The support offered by the Knight Frank graduate scheme is acknowledged as one the best in the commercial property sector. I am delighted to have passed my APC to qualify as a Chartered Surveyor and I look forward to working exclusively within the Logistics and Industrial agency team going forward.”

Neil Francis, who heads the Logistics and Industrial team in Cardiff, said: