Cardiff Start-Up Announced as First Welsh TikTok Marketing Partner

Aura Ads officially partner with TikTok to help advertisers build social media campaigns in a whole new way.

Aura Ads today announced a brand new creative partnership with TikTok. The Cardiff-based start-up is the first business in Wales to benefit from this unique partnership designed specially by the short-form video platform.

TikTok currently houses over 1 billion users spanning across 150 countries. This new partnership enables Welsh brands of all sizes to produce scroll-stopping video ads designed for TikTok’s infinitely growing and highly engaged audience.

Ryan Walton, founder of Aura AdsRyan Walton, founder of Aura Ads commented:

We've identified the TikTok advertising platform as a major opportunity for direct-to-consumer advertisers here in Wales. It offers astronomical engagement rates, similar to Facebook in the early days. We believe there will be a major shift in advertising spend to TikTok over the next 24 months

The new partnership is perfect news for Welsh ecommerce advertisers who can now test the TikTok advertising platform much more easily, with native ad creative designed to convert.

Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, TikTok said:

Through TikTok For Business, we’re building new opportunities for marketers to be creative storytellers and meaningfully engage with the TikTok community. We're thrilled to collaborate with some of the most strategic and trusted leaders in the advertising industry and continue giving marketers access to more tools to successfully create, measure and optimise ad campaigns on TikTok.

The partnership allows Aura Ads to solidify their position on the platform, and gives them unique credibility as a producer of native ad creative. This means Aura Ads can support direct-to-consumer advertisers in Wales to get ahead of their competition.

Features and benefits of the partnership include: