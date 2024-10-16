Cardiff Social Services Report Highlights ‘Significant Progress Amid Ongoing Challenges’

Cardiff Council's Annual Social Services report 2023/24 has outlined substantial progress across key areas despite facing high demand for services and complex challenges throughout the past year.

The local authority said the report demonstrated its continued commitment to improving the lives of residents, with notable achievements in both Children's and Adult Services.

Among the key highlights is the successful implementation of the Accommodation Strategy within Children's Services, which has improved placement sufficiency. In Adult Services, the continued rollout of the Ageing Well Strategy has delivered positive outcomes for older residents, with an increasing range of community well-being activities on offer.

Despite ongoing demand for services, budgetary pressures and an increasing complexity of needs, the report highlights several other important achievements, including:

Children's Services

Expansion of Family Support provision to include out of hours support

New online Early Help referral form and registration process for quicker access to information, advice and assistance

Cardiff named the UK's first child friendly city which reinforces the ambition and commitment to children and young people across the city

Adult Services

Community Hubs delivered 1,514 events to support people to remain connected and stay social, with 16,779 participants

Our Care Hubs delivered 7,599 day care sessions during the year, with 45,270 hours of care being delivered

44 hospital discharges with care were supported each week on average

Addison House Community Living Scheme apartments opened for older residents promoting independent living, the first of 10 that are being delivered through the programme

177 citizens accessed the well-being Mentor Service operated by our Community Hub Service

Social Services

93,836 meals delivered by Meals on Wheels throughout the year

1,366 people registered with Cardiff Cares Academy since October 2021, with 93 new carers helped into a job in 2023-24

Cllr Ash Lister, Cabinet Member for Social Services, covering Children's Services, said:

“The incredible progress that's been made despite ongoing challenges is testament to all of our staff and partners for their continued incredible work in supporting the most vulnerable people in our city. “Shifting the balance of care continues to be our aim and we are focusing our efforts to ensure that the right services are provided by the right people at the right time, so that all individuals in our community receive the care they deserve.”

Cllr Leonora Thomson, Cabinet member, with responsibility for Adult Services, added: