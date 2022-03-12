Cardiff on Path to a More Sustainable Food Future

A new campaign hopes to set Cardiff on the path to becoming one of the UK’s most sustainable food places.

Food Cardiff, a city-wide partnership of more than 200 individuals and organisations – is asking people from all walks of life to ‘make a pledge’ and take action, to help Cardiff achieve Gold Sustainable Food Places status by the year 2024.

It is hoped that the pledges will empower Cardiffians to create a thriving local food economy, where everyone has access to food that is both healthy, and environmentally sustainable.

A Sustainable Food Place

Last year, Cardiff was awarded Silver Sustainable Food Places status – becoming the first place in Wales (and one of only six places in the UK) to achieve the prestigious accolade; the scheme is based on bronze, silver and gold achievements across six key sustainable food issues.

Independent businesses, cooperatives, third-sector organisations, and major institutions (such as Cardiff Council and Cardiff and Vale University Health Board) now want to see Cardiff strive for the gold standard, to become one of the UK’s most sustainable food places.

In support, they feature in a series of films which highlight some of the pledges in action; the first looks at the benefit of shopping and eating with sustainability in mind. Further case study videos will highlight the ways that people can pledge to make Cardiff’s food scene healthier, more connected, more empowered, and more locally-focussed.

The campaign to make Cardiff a more sustainable food city is being coordinated by Food Cardiff, the city’s rapidly growing food partnership which has evolved into a dynamic and inclusive city-wide network.

Food Cardiff’s Sustainable Food Places Coordinator Pearl Costello explained,

“Food Cardiff believes that the food we eat has a huge impact on life in Cardiff – not just on people’s health, but on communities and businesses, farmers and food producers, and the environment too. Good food creates strong, healthy, resilient communities which thrive. We are so excited to launch this campaign to give every single person – and organisation – in Cardiff a chance to make a pledge – or a few – and help Cardiff to become one of the most sustainable cities in the UK.”

Food Cardiff is part of Food Sense Wales, which aims to influence how food is produced and consumed in Wales, ensuring that sustainable food, farming and fisheries are at the heart of a just, connected and prosperous food system.

The Food Cardiff strategy board also includes ten volunteer members from a range of organisations including Cardiff Council, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Riverside Farmers’ Markets, Public Health Wales, Action in Caerau and Ely as well as many others.

Through this network, Food Cardiff is driving change at a city level and is working to tackle some of today’s biggest social, economic and environmental issues.