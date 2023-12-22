Cardiff Met Named Wales’ Most Sustainable University

Cardiff Metropolitan University has been ranked the best university in Wales for sustainability in the People and Planet Green League 2023/24.

People & Planet’s Green League is the only comprehensive and independent league table of all UK universities ranked by environmental and ethical performance.

This is the third consecutive year that Cardiff Met has been first in Wales in the league table. Cardiff Met has also placed sixth overall out of 151 universities across the UK.

The University scored 100 per cent in the Education for Sustainable Development category, recognised for its commitment in providing equal access to higher education through offering scholarships to asylum seekers, students with refugee status or humanitarian protection, and for those people with other limited forms of leave to remain in the UK.

Cardiff Met also scored 100 per cent in the Sustainability Staff section, which praises the expertise and championing of professional staff who are dedicated to ensuring that environmental sustainability initiatives are well-coordinated and have long-term success.

The growing interest in sustainability among Cardiff Met’s student body has culminated in the creation of four new internships dedicated to addressing environmental issues, which was recognised within the People and Planet Green League. These internships not only empower students to actively contribute to sustainable solutions but also provide invaluable opportunities for skill development, preparing them for a more sustainable future.

Rachel Roberts, Sustainability Engagement Manager at Cardiff Met said:

“We’ve created a culture at Cardiff Met where our sustainable practices have become part of our everyday, not an afterthought, and it’s this mindset that we will continue to embed and build upon year on year.”

In the last academic year, Cardiff Met students on the MA International Business Management course took part in Carbon Literacy training, which equipped them with knowledge on low carbon futures and action that can make a positive environmental impact at university and in their careers.

Hassan Jabrouti was one of the students who took part in the training. He said:

“Learning about carbon emissions, sustainable practices and the impact of personal choices on the environment has prompted me to think more about sustainability challenges. Cardiff Met has made me more aware of sustainability and has inspired me to think about how it affects every aspect of my life.”

Cardiff Met scored 100 per cent in the Sustainable Food section of the league table and has maintained the highest award (three gold stars) from the Sustainable Restaurant Association for the last five years for its sustainable food practice and policy. The University also picked up a Sustainability Award from The University Caterers Organisation (TUCO) for its integrative approach to sustainable food.

The University has maintained successful initiatives across its campuses, including renewable installations comprising of solar panels, solar thermal panels, and air source heat pump and has signed up to a green energy tariff for its electricity supply.

Community days, such as farmers markets, where local businesses come onto campus, are some of the eco-friendly events that Cardiff Met runs, while a subsidised bus service for staff and students and electric vehicles make up some of the University’s initiatives towards sustainable travel. Cardiff Met also arranges free repair cafes, community litter picks, and the re-use of office equipment and furniture, with donations to local schools and charities where it is no longer required.

Professor Cara Aitchison, President and Vice Chancellor at Cardiff Met said: