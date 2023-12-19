Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum Looks for New Director and Chair for Marine Energy Wales

Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum (PCF), a Community Interest Company based in the UK's only coastal National Park, is on the lookout for a new Non-Executive Director who will also serve as the Chair of Marine Energy Wales (MEW), a program established by PCF.

This unique role offers an exceptional opportunity to influence the future of sustainable coastal management and marine renewable energy in Wales.

The appointed individual will join the PCF Board of Directors, contributing to the strategic direction and development of the organisation. The role involves guiding MEW, a program established by PCF, which is dedicated to supporting the marine renewable industry in Wales and positioning the nation as a global leader in sustainable marine energy generation.

PCF provides a single-point-of-access for coastal sustainability. The company was born from the Sea Empress disaster as the need for an independent body to address issues facing our coast became apparent. Just like the response to that disaster, it works to bring people together – to start conversations and to inspire change, and although it has developed significantly over the years, its mission has not changed; to support sustainable development and to protect our coast and marine environments for current and future generations to enjoy.

Over the last 22 years PCF has developed an ever-expanding and evolving range of collaborative activities that are often viewed as national best practice. Its diverse range of projects focus on four key coastal challenges: Marine Renewable Energy, Responsible Recreation, Climate Change and Water Quality and Land Use.

Marine Energy Wales, under PCF's governance, has been instrumental in numerous projects and initiatives aimed at promoting sector collaboration, policy development, and attracting investment. The new Chair will play a crucial role in guiding these efforts, particularly in advancing the Marine Energy Test Area (META) around Milford Haven and supporting technology developers.

The role is voluntary for the PCF Board, with remuneration available for the MEW Chair position. The time commitment includes attendance at quarterly PCF Board meetings in Pembrokeshire, participation in MEW Advisory Board and working group meetings, and involvement in the annual MEW conference.

Candidates should possess a strategic vision, experience in chairing meetings, strong communication and negotiation skills, and a commitment to the objectives of PCF and MEW. Experience in marine energy, offshore renewable development, and sustainability is desirable.

Interested individuals are invited to apply by sending a CV and a personal statement outlining their contribution to the future development of PCF and MEW. Applications are due by January 22, 2024, with virtual interviews scheduled for January 31 and a final interview on February 6, 2024.

APPLICATION PAGE: https://www.pembrokeshirecoastalforum.org.uk/pcf-director-mew-chair/

This is a remarkable chance to be part of a pioneering initiative that aims to make a significant impact on local and wider society through sustainable practices and innovative energy solutions.