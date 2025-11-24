Cardiff Met Marks 50 Years of Knowledge Transfer Partnerships

Cardiff Metropolitan University has hosted a milestone event to celebrate 50 years of Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (KTPs).

The event brought together more than 50 business leaders, academics and government representatives to highlight the programme’s pivotal role in driving innovation and economic growth across Wales and beyond.

Supported by Innovate UK and Welsh Government, the event showcased success stories, new research-industry collaborations and the long-term impact of KTPs on Welsh enterprise.

Prof. Sheldon Hanton, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Enterprise, opened the event detailing Cardiff Met’s 30-year history in KTP whilst emphasising the strategic importance of university–industry partnerships. Geraint Jones from Innovate UK Business Connect gave an overview of the KTP scheme and its role in accelerating innovation by embedding academic expertise directly within businesses.

Cardiff Met has a long and successful history with KTPs, beginning with its first funded project in September 1995. Since then:

84 Cardiff Met KTPs have been approved

2nd highest university in Wales for number of live KTPs

34 KTPs delivered by PDR, Cardiff Met’s Centre for Product Design and Research since 1995

ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre delivered 24 KTPs between 1997–2008, forming the foundations of the highly successful HELIX innovation programme

Cardiff Met’s KTP partners have included Welsh businesses such as Rachel’s Organic, Abergavenny Fine Foods, Cardiff Airport, Markes International, Window Cleaning Warehouse, Llamau, Brace’s Bakery and St Bride’s Hotel, Saundersfoot amongst many others

Nine companies have returned to Cardiff Met for multiple KTPs

These long-term collaborations have supported skills development, product innovation and improved competitiveness across key Welsh sectors including manufacturing, food & drink, digital technologies, and health.

The event featured three powerful examples of how KTPs transform business performance. Charlotte Hale from SO Modular and Cardiff Met’s Professor John Littlewood discussed how their KTP helped scale modular construction operations and embed new innovation practices within the firm.

Dr Rick Zhou, a current mKTP Associate at MM Engineering detailed the technical and commercial gains of their project to date, as well as the additional opportunities unlocked through Welsh Government eKTP funding, which enabled a recent exploratory visit to China.

KTP Associate Priyanshu Patil, working with CIMSPA, shared his journey as a data scientist in the professional development sector and highlighted the real-world problem solving and personal development made possible through the programme.

A panel discussion brought together Innovate UK’s Lorna Howarth, Cardiff Met supervisors Dr James Blaxland, Dr Imtiaz Khan and Professor John Littlewood, SO Modular’s Charlotte Hale and KTP Associate Priyanshu Patil.

Speaking after the session, Lorna Howarth said:

“KTPs continue to demonstrate the power of collaboration in driving meaningful innovation. For fifty years, the programme has supported businesses to solve real challenges while giving academics and associates the opportunity to apply their expertise where it makes the greatest impact. It is inspiring to see the strength of partnerships here in Wales and the transformational outcomes they deliver.”

The panel offered insights from their KTP experiences, barriers that exist and the opportunities KTP can offer Welsh SMEs and the importance of innovation-ready skills.

The event began and concluded with networking that enabled attendees to exchange ideas, initiate new relationships and explore future partnerships. Cardiff Met, Innovate UK and Welsh Government encourage businesses interested in innovation-led growth to explore upcoming KTP funding opportunities.

Matthew Taylor, Cardiff Met’s Director of Research, Innovation and Enterprise Services, said: