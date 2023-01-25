Cardiff Logistics Firm Increases Customer Sales by 700%

Logistics operator Europa Road, which opened in Pontprennau, Cardiff in May last year has experienced an impressive first period of trading, resulting in a doubling of the team.

Based at Cardiff Gate Business House, Europa Road is part of one of the UK’s fastest growing logistics operators, Europa Worldwide Group. The Cardiff sales branch has seen road freight sales volumes go from strength to strength.

Over the past 12 months Europa Worldwide Group has invested more than £3m increasing its UK road freight sales network through its Europa Road division, which provides European road freight services.

The Europa Road team in Cardiff, supports businesses locally who need to import or export goods to or from Europe.

The last few years have seen major investment and growth by Europa. It consignment volumes have continued to increase specifically since the launch of Europa Flow – a market leading DDP product, (Delivered Duty Paid), which is a specialist solution to ensure the frictionless delivery of goods from the UK to the continent as they did before Brexit.

The first eight months of business at the Cardiff sales branch has seen around 700 consignments shipped, both imports and exports. Nearly 50 percent of those consignments have so far used the Europa Flow to ensure smooth customs clearance.

Europa Road’s first customer was local manufacturer Adventa, based in Newtown, that specialise in producing personalised products. Adventa, have increased their European shipments from five per month to over 50 per month since they first used Europa’s DDP product.

The Europa branch success comes at a time when research by Transport Intelligence, has revealed that the European road freight market will expand by 1.1 percent in 2023. In real terms this means it will reach a market value of more than €389.3 billion.

Chelsea Bartlett, Branch Manager at Cardiff commented:

“Europa Road has had a great start. We have clients from across the region who we’re supporting, helping move their goods both in and out of Europe without the need for additional paperwork or having to wait for customs clearance. “The Cardiff team are extremely knowledgeable when it comes to providing the right service for our customers, and we’re pleased to be assisting businesses in Wales to help them grow their EU customer base.”

The Europa Road team has also doubled in size in Cardiff since it first opened, with the addition of new Account Managers and a Sales Operator, reflecting the increasing customer base that are choosing Europa Road as their logistics provider of choice.

Adrian Redmile, Branch Network and Sales Director, Europa Road commented:

“It is clear that having a fantastic local team in Cardiff means we are able to support Cardiff’s growing supply chain needs with import and export – specifically on our pan European daily services. The branch has done incredibly well since we first opened our doors and I am looking forward to seeing the continued success of the team.”

Europa Worldwide Group is an ambitious independent logistics operator with three divisions, Europa Road, Europa Air & Sea, and Europa Warehouse, and has featured in The Sunday Times Top Track 250 for the third time. The Group employs over 1,300 people and has expanded internationally into the Middle East and Asia, with new sites in Hong Kong, China and the UAE.