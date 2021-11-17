Cardiff Healthcare Manufacturer Celebrates Success of its Carbon Offsetting Initiative

Cardiff based Pelican Healthcare Ltd, one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of disposable stoma products in the UK healthcare market, is celebrating the success of its carbon offsetting initiative with the announcement it has saved in CO² emissions the equivalent impact of planting one thousand trees.

In direct response to Cardiff Council’s One Planet strategy, which aims for Cardiff to be a carbon neutral city by 2030, Pelican Healthcare invested approximately £500k in new solar panels to ensure its manufacturing processes are delivered via sustainable, green energy, with subsequent CO² savings of 102.54t. Its switch to solar panels has also seen it use 95% of the energy created with 5% being sent back to the grid.

In total, approximately 2350 solar panels have been installed at its HQ in Cardiff Business Park, covering nearly 4,000 sqm of its roof and generating approximately 614,000 kwh per year.

This drive to use renewable energy in its manufacturing process meets a key theme within Cardiff’s One Planet Strategy; Energy – how it’s used, sourced, distributed and generated and Pelican is leading the way as a major manufacturer in the city.

Part of the Eakin Healthcare Group, Pelican Healthcare offers a wide range of innovative ostomy and continence products, including pouches, skin care products, support garments and other lines. Through its sister company, Respond Healthcare, it provides prescription dispensing, home delivery and support services to the stoma and continence care community throughout the UK.

Commenting on the results of its renewable energy drive, Stuart Welland, Managing Director, Pelican & Respond Healthcare UK said: