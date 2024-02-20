Cardiff-headquartered Communications Agency Promotes Five Senior Employees

National communications agency, Freshwater, has promoted five of its senior team.

Freshwater, which is headquartered in Cardiff, has promoted Chris Knights, 33, to director, Caitlin Thomas, 31, to head of digital, and Charlotte Homa, 33, to head of events. It has also promoted Hannah Thompson and Steve Lambert, 33 and 30 respectively, to senior account directors.

The promotions follow a series of major client wins for the integrated agency including digital services contracts for accountancy firm Menzies LLP and law firm Rylands Garth, events management of the British Ports Association (BPA) Conference 2024 in Portsmouth and healthcare communications consultancy for Royal United Hospitals of Bath and The Priory.

Sarah Whittle, HR and operations director at Freshwater, added:

“The promotions of five outstanding individuals at Freshwater are testament to our commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of growth within the agency. “It's particularly rewarding to see individuals, who began their journey with us at junior level, taking on such significant roles. This not only demonstrates the effectiveness of our training and development programmes but also reflects the trust we place in our team members to contribute meaningfully to our success. “As we congratulate our recently promoted team members, we continue to uphold our commitment to creating an environment where every individual can thrive and learn.”

Chris Knights added:

“Freshwater has a leading reputation in providing healthcare and NHS communications and we’ve built up an enviable client base in recent years. “I look forward to continuing to build on our strengths, working with our talented team of communicators to support health and care sector clients to improve people’s health and achieve the best patient experience and outcomes.”

Founded more than 25 years ago, Freshwater provides a full range of communications services from strategic consultancy, public relations, events, marketing, digital, design and content to engagement and consultations, media training and crisis communications. It also has a conference business, trading as Waterfront Conference Company, which organises specialist events aimed at the planning, energy, rail, ports and maritime sectors.