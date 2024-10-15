Cardiff Half Marathon in Search for New Headline Sponsor

Run 4 Wales (R4W) is searching for a new title sponsor for the Cardiff Half Marathon, one of the UK’s largest mass participation events, for 2025 and beyond.

The Cardiff Half has grown into one of Europe’s largest half marathons, attracting over 29,000 registrants across a weekend of athletic activity. Previous headline partners include Principality Building Society, Wizz Air, Cardiff University and Lloyds Bank.

The sell-out event has a growing international footprint. It has been accredited with an Elite Road Race Label by World Athletics and is a founding member of the SuperHalfs, which invites runners from all over the world to complete a series of ‘bucket list’ half marathons across Europe including Lisbon, Prague, Berlin, Copenhagen, Cardiff and Valencia.

Deborah Powell, Commercial Director at Run 4 Wales, said:

“We are delighted to share this exciting proposition and opportunity for companies looking to align with an iconic race, which resonates with people and communities from all ages and backgrounds. “The 2025 event, which will take place between 4-5 October, is set to be the biggest in its 22-year history and will also offer opportunities for year-round engagement through a loyal and engaged fanbase, both nationally throughout the UK and globally through the SuperHalfs.”

The Cardiff Half Marathon is organised by Run 4 Wales (R4W), a not-for-profit social enterprise and charitable trust that delivers major sporting events as a part of the London Marathon Group.

General entries for the 2025 event have sold out in record time, within 12 hours of going on sale – with unprecedented demand from across the UK and beyond.

The event raises over £4 million annually for charity and attracts over 100,000 spectators, creating an electrifying atmosphere and contributing over £3 million in economic impact.

Interested parties can enquire for more information about the opportunity via sponsorship@run4wales.org