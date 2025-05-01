Cardiff Fintech Named One of UK’s 100 Fastest-Growing Businesses

The ORESA Growth Index Top 100 has named Cardiff-based fintech ANNA Money as fastest-growing in Wales.

ANNA Money (short for Absolutely No Nonsense Admin) is an AI-powered accounting app with integrated tax and accounting functions aimed at small businesses. The company has a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 113.06 per cent.

Nationally, anti-tout ticketing app DICE ranked number one overall in the annual snapshot of the UK’s most dynamic businesses, with a compound annual growth of 412.16 per cent.

Now in its fourth year, ORESA Growth Index is an independent league table of the UK companies with the fastest growing sales, created to celebrate the companies that have supercharged growth and the leaders that have inspired and driven it. Companies are ranked by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in sales over their last two financial accounting years (including filings up to February 2025). The ranking aims to shine a spotlight on the most successful sectors and companies in the UK, championing good growth and the equitable democratisation of business opportunity in the UK.

Andy Higginson, Advisory Chair, Growth Index, and Chair, JD Sports, said:

“The last year or so has been a time of change. There were nearly 50 general elections around the world – a sign democracy is still going strong despite its detractors – and much macroeconomic turbulence, intensifying early in 2025. But despite all the challenges UK plc has faced, it has delivered the fastest-growing cohort of high-growth companies to date.”

Orlando Martins, Founder and CEO of Growth Index, praises the ingenuity but also the mindset of the entrepreneurs and growth leaders on the list, saying: