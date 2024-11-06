Cardiff Fabricator Supports Pembrokeshire School Project

Cardiff-based fabricator Dudley’s Aluminium is supporting the redevelopment of Portfield School in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.

Portfield School is a special educational needs school for students aged between three and 19 in the county with a diverse range of complex and profound learning needs.

Funded by Pembrokeshire County Council and the Welsh Government through its ‘Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme’, the redevelopment of the school includes replacing the current lower school building, refurbishing the sixth form centre and the creation of a new children’s residential centre.

The new and updated facilities will feature specialist therapy rooms, breakout and sensory spaces and dedicated outdoor areas to meet the needs of the school’s students.

Dudley’s Aluminium has teamed up with Morgan Sindall Construction on this project and will install Kawneer doors, windows and capped curtain walling on the build.

The fabricator has previously worked with Morgan Sindall Construction on another school in the town, Haverfordwest High VC School, which has won a number of awards including prestigious Constructing Excellence in Wales awards.

Colin Shorney, Managing Director at Dudley’s Aluminium, said:

“We are excited to be back in Haverfordwest to work with Morgan Sindall Construction on another school project to benefit learners in Pembrokeshire. This ambitious project will deliver a modern campus and improved learning environment for students with additional needs.”

Since 1993, Dudley’s Aluminium has offered clients full in-house design and production facilities, completing many successful and prestigious projects within the education, health, commercial, retail, residential and defence sectors throughout the UK and Channel Islands.